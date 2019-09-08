PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Police say a man was injured after being shot Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to a gated community south of 32nd Street, near Southern Avenue, around 5 p.m. after a reported shooting.
Phoenix Police spokesman Det. Luis Samudio said when officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He is not being cooperative with the investigating officers, said Samudio.
Samudio said the man's injuries do not appear to be life threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Samudio says officers are looking for a suspect.
