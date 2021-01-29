KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting Thursday afternoon at a home in Kingman has left two men dead.
Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a residence in the north part of town near Connecticut Drive and east Calle Alamo around 4:10 p.m. after a reported shooting.
The person who lives at the home, 29-year-old Kaleb Stein, told deputies that two men, 53-year-old Alois Vetter and an unidentified 67-year-old man, got into an argument over "personal property." The argument escalated and it ended with both men being shot.
Detectives say they found multiple handguns on scene at the home and the incident is still under investigation.
