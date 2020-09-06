CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting Sunday afternoon left one person injured in Chandler.
Chandler police were called to an apartment complex in a neighborhood south of Elliot Road near SR-87 shortly after noon following a reported shooting.
Arriving officers learned that one person has been shot, police say. The nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Officers are searching the area for a gunman. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
#ChandlerPD investigating a shooting near Arizona & Palomino Suspect is still outstanding, but we believe there is no danger to the public at this time. Police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/fyhFJZFQGC— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 6, 2020
