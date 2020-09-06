Generic police line 3
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting Sunday afternoon left one person injured in Chandler.

Chandler police were called to an apartment complex in a neighborhood south of Elliot Road near SR-87 shortly after noon following a reported shooting.

Arriving officers learned that one person has been shot, police say. The nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers are searching the area for a gunman. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Arizona's Family will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

