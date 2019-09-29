SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for more information about a house party shooting at a vacation rental property in Scottsdale that left a woman with a gunshot wound in the arm on Saturday morning.
Police say they went to the house in the area of 87th Street and Monterosa Avenue around 2:00 a.m. in response to a "sound of shots" call.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots coming from a big party at the vacation rental home, police said.
Police also said that several people left the party before officers got there.
When officers did arrive, they found the woman who got shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe that there could be more victims and witnesses.
The Scottsdale Police advise anyone with information about this incident to call them at (480) 312-5000. To give tips anonymously, call Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website.