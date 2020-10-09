PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say the man who was shot outside a west Phoenix strip mall and was later found in a car about a mile away from the scene has died.
Investigators on Saturday identified the man as 32-year-old Anthony Hainsworth.
While police have not released any information about a possible suspect, they might be closing in on a motive.
"There is evidence that this is related to criminal activity that the victim was involved [in]," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told Arizona's Family.
According to police, he was shot at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the strip mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Several people who called 911 reported hearing multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived they did not find a victim, but there was evidence of a shooting, police say.
Hainsworth was later found in a vehicle in the area of 85th Lane and Monterey Way, about a mile away from the strip mall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.