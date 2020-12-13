CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road Sunday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. at a condo complex. Chandler police say they received multiple calls regarding gun shots at the complex.
When police arrived, they say they found multiple people leaving the area.
They also found one person who appeared to be shot multiple times. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect(s) are outstanding. Police have not released any additional information.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.