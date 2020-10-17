MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say somebody in a small SUV opened fire on families at a food truck event on Friday night, injuring seven people, including four kids.
"They crossed the line. They shot children. It's unacceptable," said Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost during a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
Cost said food truck vendors had set up canopies, tables and chairs where families could buy food and eat it at a parking lot on Guadalupe Road, just west of Dobson. At around 9:30 p.m., a white or silver Kia Soul-type or small box-type SUV drove up on Guadalupe Road and opened fire toward the families that were eating.
"One of the workers at the stands saw this happen and returned fire at the vehicle," Cost said.
The driver took off on Guadalupe and into Tempe. Cost said detectives don't know if the SUV was hit or not. No suspect description was released.
The four kids hurt were age 1, 6, 9 and 16 years old. Cost didn't give out the ages of the adults or the genders of those hurt. The 1-year-old is in extremely critical condition while the others suffered severe to minor injuries and are expected to survive. The kids were from multiple families.
Cost said earlier in the evening, there was a man attacking a woman and one of the food truck vendors plus other customers broke up the fight. The man left and investigators are looking into if that's connected to the shooting.
Mesa police are asking for the public's help and that witnesses come forward with photos and video.
"There are people who know the suspects who committed this crime. They know who the shooters are," said Cost.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
Mesa PD is investigating an incident at Dobson and Guadalupe at this time. Please avoid the area if possible.— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 17, 2020