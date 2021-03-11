MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the discovery of three bodies in a Mesa home appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

According to Mesa Police Detective Brandi George, officers responded to the home near Meridian and Elliot roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired after a 12-year-old girl left the house and ran to her neighbors for help.

When officers entered the house, George says they found three people inside dead. Police later identified them as 51-year-old Ruben Sanchez, 49-year-old Ana Guerra, and 18-year-old Amy Sanchez. Sanchez and Guerra, who police say were married, were found lying on the first floor of the home with large amounts of blood. Amy was found on the second floor, George said.

George confirmed Thursday that Ruben Sanchez was the shooter.

Police say all three had gunshot wounds. They also say investigators found a handgun and ammunition in the house.

George explained that the 12-year-old girl who ran to her neighbor's place had a gunshot wound to the wrist.

"I grabbed her. We pulled her into our front porch, sat her down because she was bleeding really good," said the neighbor who called 911. "And then we heard a gunshot, so we grabbed her, pulled her inside the house... continued to stay on [with] 911."

"[This] tragic incident appears to be a case of murder/suicide," George said late Tuesday morning.

Arizona's Family spoke exclusively to the uncle of the 12-year-old girl who survived. "She's strong and she's surrounded by good friends and family and hopefully we'll pull her through," says Marco Sanchez.

He says his niece, 12-year-old Andrea, was shot in the arm and likely suffered a concussion. Andrea underwent surgery Tuesday, says Marco, and doesn't appear to remember anything.

Marco says his brother Ruben went through a rough divorce with Ana about a year ago, but no one expected violence. The sisters lived in the Mesa home together, but Marco says it's unclear why Ruben and Ana were at the house last night.

"How do you say love your children? How do you say that?" says Marco. "Love your kids. Think twice."

Andrea's best friend set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funerals and medical expenses.