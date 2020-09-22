PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was spotted dancing while shirtless at a Prescott Valley intersection found himself behind bars after investigators said he punched a police officer who was trying to detain him.
According to police, Adam Lee James Ellis was hopping around at the intersection of Navajo and Superstition drives on Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. When officers showed up, he was running into traffic and chasing a vehicle.
When an officer drove near Ellis, Ellis said, "I need to make it to the end of the road for my family," investigators said. The officer believes he may have under the influence of something.
Ellis then ran in front of a patrol car, causing the officer to slam on the brakes. The officer then used his car to block the road. He got out of the car and told Ellis to relax, as he was there to help him. That's when Ellis ran toward the officer and punched him in the right ear, detectives said. Other officers arrived and told Ellis to get down on the ground and he did.
When he was put into handcuffs, police said they found a 2-inch fixed blade knife in his hand. Ellis was taken to jail and booked on charges of aggravated assault upon an officer and obstruction of a highway/public thoroughfare.