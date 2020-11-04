COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A traffic stop made by deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies ended with the arrest of an accused drug dealer, and the discovery of fentanyl hidden in a cup of coffee.
On the afternoon of Oct. 28, a YCSO deputy stopped a silver passenger car for a moving violation in the Cottonwood area.
During a conversation with the driver, 24-year-old Nathaniel Wolf from Cottonwood, deputies say his behavior led them to believe that he was possibly concerned about drugs being found in his car. Deputies say Wolf became very argumentative and initially refused to let them search the car.
But then, as deputies waited for a YCSO K9 to arrive to search for any sign of drugs, deputies say Wolf became ill. He was reportedly complaining of chest pains, but denied he had taken anything.
Paramedics were called to the scene and Wolf was taken to a local hospital.
Meantime, the K9 had arrived, and had alerted deputies to the odor of illicit narcotics in Wolf’s car. During a search of the car, a store-bought cup of coffee was found. When the coffee was poured out, deputies found a container holding 30 fentanyl pills and a piece of foil with fentanyl residue.
When Wolf was released from the hospital, he was arrested.
Wolf, who had been on probation, was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and is being held on a $35,000 bond. He faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.