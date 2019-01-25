PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Is the well-known "sheriff's posse" soon to be a thing of the past?
On Friday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he is suspending a branch of the posse after an audit showed that most posse members had not completed the required testing.
Members of MCSO's "QAP" (Qualified Arms Posse) are volunteers who are allowed to carry firearms and must complete the following steps before becoming qualified:
-Background check,
-Personal history,
-Polygraph test,
-Psychological exam,
-Urine analysis,
-Qualification with firearm test.
Penzone said Friday that of the 235 members of the posse, only FOUR members had actually completed all six steps.
The sheriff said the suspension of the posse branch is temporary.
And he said other areas of the posse will not be affected, like the search and rescue operations.
During his Friday news conference, Penzone also announced that a recent audit showed 50 guns have gone missing or have been stolen from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The weapons include:
-29 fully automatic weapons,
-20 short barrel shotguns,
-1 short-barreled rifle.
Penzone said there is no indication that ANY of those weapons have gone missing since he took office, and blamed the "previous administration" for not being able to account for all the weapons.
He says MCSO is implementing new policies and measures to make sure all weapons are tracked and accounted for.
"We have to be responsible and accountable," he said.
The audit is ongoing, and Penzone said authorities will continue looking into what happened to the missing guns.
"At the end of the day, we're going to get them all back," Penzone said.
