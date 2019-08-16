ASHFORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is searching for a man accused of trying to kill his mother.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Gregory Jones, 47, who's accused of stabbing his 69-year-old mother at her Ashfork home on Aug. 15.
The sheriff's office says deputies were dispatched to the victim's home based on reports that Jones was on his mother’s property in violation of an order of protection.
But Jones took off in his mother's car just before deputies got there.
Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found Jones’ mother inside the house suffering from numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities. She also had possible broken bones.
The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center. Although her injuries are extensive, she is expected to survive.
An extensive search for the suspect is underway.
Jones is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He took his mother’s vehicle, which is also being sought. It is a 2005 silver Honda four-door CRV, with the license plate number ABN 7839.
YCSO also says that Jones is likely in possession of a handgun and knife, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
When he is arrested, he will need to post $500K cash bond to be released.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jones and/or the Honda CRV, please call 911.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for any tip leading the arrest of Jones. Call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or go to yavapaisw.com to send a tip online.
(2) comments
I've told you Ashfork forks a million times this is the kind of thing that happens when you breed with family members. Family reunions are not "hook up" opportunities, Zeke.
The Britt is shirtless living with mommy and now he does not have a pot to sxit in . Never bite the hand that feeds you, now we have to feed him in jail . [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.