Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is thanking the public for a huge outpouring of support that came in after more than 50 neglected shelter dogs were seized in Mesa last week.
On Thursday, Oct. 4, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Shelter Paws animal shelter in Mesa by a woman who had come to pick up her dog.
The caller reported that upon entering the facility she observed that there were neglected, emaciated being kept in crates.
MCSO Deputies responded and observed over 50 dogs who were extremely malnourished and being kept in confinement in filthy, feces-covered crates.
Animal Crimes detectives were then called to the scene to assume the investigation. A search warrant was served allowing detectives to closely examine conditions and make a determination about whether to remove the animals or take any other action.
One dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian in extremely poor condition and later died. Another 52 dogs were transported to the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) facility in downtown Phoenix for further evaluation and care.
“I want to first thank the individual who came forward,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “These dogs are now in our care and we will ensure they have the opportunity to be brought back to full health. It’s heartbreaking to see animals in this condition, and our investigators will seek charges as appropriate in this case.”
The owner of the shelter, Domenic Anthony Asprella, could face animal abuse charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
After this story made the news, Sheriff Paul Penzone said a huge amount of support poured into the MCSO MASH Unit.
"We are overwhelmed by the donations, love, and support we have received from the community in response to the dogs that were seized last week," said Penzone in a statement on Facebook. "Thank you! Your contributions have made a significant impact on our furry friends and the MCSO MASH UNIT."
But more help is still needed to help care for these dogs.
MCSO has created an Amazon wish list with a list of the many items needed to care for and feed the animals in the MASH unit.
If you would like to help, please check out the MASH Unit wish list online.
We are overwhelmed by the donations, love, & support we've received in response to the dogs that were seized last week. Thank you! To view a special video visit: https://t.co/ZRlznPsRgP To continue helping our MASH Unit visit our Amazon Wish List: https://t.co/z37vLXgSW4 pic.twitter.com/VpwXG5pvtS— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 10, 2018
