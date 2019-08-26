HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was reported missing in Phoenix on Aug. 6 has been found dead in northern Arizona, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.
On, Sunday, Aug. 25, at around 3 a.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Forest Service Road 95 in Heber-Overgaard in reference to a death investigation.
There, deputies found the body of a man, who has since been identified as 49-year-old Keith Bailey.
The Phoenix Police Department had reported Bailey missing weeks ago. He was last seen near his home near 32nd Street and Cactus Road. His family said he would often visit Payson and the Mogollon Rim area.
Deputies say Bailey's body was found a short distance away from his vehicle in a wooded area.
No criminal involvement is suspected in his death.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with the Phoenix Police Department on this investigation.
Sheriff David Clouse stated, “he was grateful this individual was found” and wishes to pass his condolences on to the grieving family.