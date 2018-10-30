PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a month ago, 53 dogs were in rough shape after being rescued by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office from horrific conditions at Shelter Paws in Mesa. One dog died on the evening of the rescue.
[READ MORE: More than 50 dogs found malnourished, in horrible conditions at Mesa shelter]
But just weeks later, the 52 dogs have made a huge improvement and are getting a second chance at life.
But their improvement has been met with animal activists criticizing Sheriff Paul Penzone's investigation.
“When people get emotional, because they’re attached to something, I get it. But I’m going to speak very matter of fact right now as the head of this office,” said Penzone. “If you want to attack me, attack me all day long. I assumed this office knowing I would be in the crosshairs.”
Many protesters are angry that lawful owners who were just boarding their dogs at the Shelter Paws facility have not gotten to see their pets.
[RELATED: Sheriff reports huge outpouring of support after 50+ Mesa shelter dogs seized]
“When those dogs were seized that evening, although they are animals with a heartbeat, they are also evidence in a case, in a crime,” said Penzone.
Shelter Paws serves two purposes - it's a rescue, and it's a boarding facility.
Detectives said that out of the 52 dogs they saved, only 14 belong to Shelter Paws.
So now MCSO is also trying to figure out why any owner would leave their pet at a shelter for so long?
“I am also concerned that these animals were left there for a lengthy period of time with no oversight or check. Nobody checking on their condition,” said Penzone.
Because this case has so many layers, the sheriff said his team is taking the time it needs to get answers, and he's fed up with the protests and criticism his deputies are getting.
“I find that to be disgusting. I find that to be inappropriate, and I find that shows me the lack of your character. So if you’re truly committed to the best interest of these animals, let’s focus on these animals,” said Penzone.
So far there are still no charges filed against the owner of Shelter Paws, but Sheriff Penzone said once the investigation is complete he'll be working with the County attorney on any indictments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.