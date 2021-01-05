CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The passage of Prop. 207 in Nov. 2020 allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana. But The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post that one man was "a smidge over the legal limit."
The sheriff's office says that on Jan. 4, Jesus Carmelo Juarez was stopped for speeding in the Casa Grande area.
While searching his car, deputies found 21 bundles of marijuana inside, weighing more than 450 pounds. (451.5 pounds, to be exact.)
When asked for a comment on the arrest, Sheriff Mark Lamb said, "Dude, you can't have THAT much weed."
Juarez was booked into the Pinal County jail for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana.