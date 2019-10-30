PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County detention officer is "fighting for his life" after he was attacked by a jail inmate on Tuesday.
Sheriff Paul Penzone held a news conference on Wednesday at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix to update the public on what happened.
Penzone said the inmate attacked 64-year-old Officer Gene Lee with no warning at the Lower Buckeye Jail Tuesday morning.
[RELATED: MCSO detention officer in hospital after altercation with inmate]
Penzone said the inmate grabbed Lee by the throat and swept his legs out from under him so aggressively that Lee's head struck the cement.
Lee was knocked out.
He was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness. He remains in a coma in critical condition.
Penzone called the attack "tragic and egregious," and called the inmate who allegedly attacked Lee a "criminal predator."
The inmate, 59-year-old Daniel Davitt, was serving time for sexual offenses involving children.
Penzone says he has been transferred to the Pinal County Jail system "to get him out of our system," and that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The sheriff called the attack "an act of aggression against our entire organization, and it will not be tolerated."
Lee is a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office.