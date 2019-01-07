PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- "This was something that was not handled as thoroughly as it should have been."
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a news conference Monday about the investigation into allegations that staffers pushed, pulled and dragged migrant children at an Arizona Southwest Key shelter in Youngtown.
The alleged child abuse and assault on minors happened in mid-September, the month before the federal government suspended operations at the Hacienda Del Sol Southwest Key facility in Youngtown. Surveillance video appeared to show some of those alleged acts.
In Monday's news conference, Penzone says he takes full responsibility for not making sure the alleged incidents were not reviewed as thoroughly as they should have been. It "falls on me," Penzone said.
Penzone told reporters that after the incidents of alleged abuse were reported, the reports were mistakenly "written as if they were closed investigations."
Penzone also announced the addition of two new positions in his department that will be focused on crimes against children. The new "auditors" will track all investigations involving children to make sure those cases are thoroughly investigated.
"There are times when unfortunate circumstances lead us to be better," Penzone said.
Penzone says this case has now been turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.
It is unclear whether the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will pursue charges against those involved in the video.
Arizona has seen numerous allegations of sexual abuse at its many shelters for immigrant children, including one made by the government of El Salvador, which said it received reports of three children, 12 to 17, who were sexually abused at unnamed shelters in Arizona.
In August, a Southwest Key care worker was arrested for kissing and fondling a 14-year-old girl at a Phoenix location, police said.
Then federal investigators accused a Mesa care worker of sexually abusing eight teen boys. The suspect was HIV positive. The case was first reported by ProPublica.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered inspections of all the facilities following the arrests.
