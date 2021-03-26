COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the Southwest border is in disarray.

For his county, which includes Sierra Vista, south of Tucson, he is calling the border situation there a crisis. He said drug and human smuggling has increased there over the past few months. While the sheriff is calling for lawmakers to come together, he blames President Joe Biden's immigration policies for the surge.

"I spent 37 years on the border. I believe we have such an uptick in the messaging behind our southern border," said Dannels.

Dannels said the president stopping border wall construction is giving migrants and cartel traffickers easy access across the border near Cochise County.

"We have openings that were never there before. We have infrastructure that was built up into the mountains that was designed to put the fence up that is now incomplete," said Dannels.

But data shows the number of migrants coming to the border has been climbing for a year now, well before Mr. Biden was in office. Meanwhile, President Biden has defended his handling of the recent migrant surge at the border.

Biden pressed over crisis at the southern border in his first White House news conference President Joe Biden spent much of his first presidential news conference on Thursday facing a series of questions about the crisis on the southern border, promising conditions for unaccompanied minors arriving in the US will improve and blaming the prior administration and the cooler weather for the spike of migrants at the border.

"Rolling back policies of separating children from their mothers? I make no apology for that," said Biden.

Still, Dannels said resources are thinning in his county as more migrants flee their countries.

"We also had a border patrol station that was shut down because the agents have been rerouted to do other things like child care to include other areas of the border for processing," said Dannels.