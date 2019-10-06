PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three officers were taken to the hospital after something caught fire during a standoff in Phoenix on Sunday night.
It happened on 30th Avenue near Campbell Avenue, which is north of Indian School Road.
Neighbors say police have been to the house many times before.
“It’s more of ‘Here we go again,’" Vickie Nivens said. "I mean, it’s been an ongoing thing. It’s really peaceful when she’s not out of jail. I mean when she’s in jail, everything’s fine.”
A woman suspected of aggravated assault wouldn't come out of her home and barricaded herself inside a room, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.
That's when "some sort of unknown items or substance" caught fire, Lewis said.
As many as three police officers were exposed to the smoke while they took the woman into custody, according to Lewis.
“The whole time she was yelling, ‘I didn’t do anything! I didn’t do anything!’ but she was using expletives," Nivens said.
They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The woman was also exposed to the smoke, so she went to the hospital as well, Lewis said. No one else was hurt.
“I hope this time that they get something done so that those younger kids that are in the house, nothing happens to them," Nivens said. "Because she’s dangerous.”
The woman's name was not released, and Lewis says the woman is undergoing a mental health evaluation. Police are not recommending any charges against her.