PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix based Shamrock Farms has issued a voluntary recall of one of their milk products due to a positive result for an undeclared tree nut allergen.
Officials with Shamrock Farms issued the recall of Shamrock Farms 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk with Best Before Date 3/16/2019. The recalled milk was shipped to retail and distributor customers throughout Arizona.
The move comes after a sample of the milk tested positive for an undeclared almond allergen.
The UPD code for the recalled product is 0-28300-01228-8 and carries a best before date of March 16, 2019. The lot code is listed with a use by date of 03/16/19 and a time stamp 08:18-11:13 04-05 #1
People with tree nut allergies could be affected, with allergic reactions that can range from a mild rash to severe breathing difficulties. While there have been no reports of illness as the result of consuming this product, this request is being conducted as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of consumers.
The undeclared allergen is due to cross-contact with an almond-contained product in the production facility, and was discovered in retained samples during testing.
