PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl after 107 days living in an Arizona desert. Investigators say David Whitaker survived on fish he caught in a nearby canal, as well as by hunting javelina and rabbit.
PCSO says that on Nov. 28, 2020, Whitaker, 42, was reported to them for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. The victim told them that the abuse had been ongoing.
According to PCSO, when the deputies were headed to his home, he left and walked into the desert armed with a handgun.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety joined PCSO to search for him and were unsuccessful for several weeks. They conducted surveillance operations and went through the desert in areas that they believed he would have been hiding.
PCSO says Whitaker is a known survivalist and could live off the grid with no one knowing.
In early March, a DPS detective received information about Whitaker's possible location. They observed him, established a perimeter, and got assistance from Border Patrol. He was located and arrested on March 15, 107 days after he disappeared into the desert. PCSO says Whitaker was found living in a shack.
"Law enforcement truly is a team effort," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. "We are hopeful his arrest brings the victim and the victim's family some peace of mind."