PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you know who is living in your neighborhood?
There are over 7,500 sex offenders living in the state of Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety updates the sex offender registry daily to make sure you and your family know who is living around you.
There are several ways to search for a sex offender in Arizona:
3) View all sex offenders registered with the State of Arizona
DPS has also set up a way to be notified when a sex offender registers within your area. Sign up for email alerts here.
The State of Arizona has a list of safety tips for parents and children, including behavior to watch and warning signs.
DPS encourages parents to tell their children to never accept a ride or go into a sex offender's home. Children should tell their parents if a sex offender ever offers them toys, money or gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.