PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Backed up pipes and raw sewage have residents holding their noses at the Orangewood Apartments in Phoenix.
“It’s kind of like living in an apartment with poop. Because that’s what it is,” said Claudian Cordova, a resident at Orangewood Apartments.
Cordova says her kitchen sink and bathroom toilet are constantly backing up with sewage.
She says the smell is unbearable.
“It’s a combination of like rotten egg or gas,” Cordova said.
Along with the stench, Cordova says she and the five children she cares for can’t use their bathroom or kitchen, forcing them to use facilities in another unit.
“There’s only so much I can do here in my home for my children’s health,” Cordova said.
Residents blame property management for not fixing the septic issues.
“There’s a responsibility. You can’t just ignore them,” said Christina Thill, another resident at the complex.
Raw sewage has also leaked and dried around the property, attracting flies and creating a stink.
“It’s horrible,” Thill said. “It’s horrible because I gotta smell it every day!”
Arizona’s Family tried calling property management for answers, but the person who answered the phone promptly hung up.
Meanwhile, Maricopa County Environmental Services confirmed that they’ve launched an investigation and have given notice that property managers need to fix the sewage issues by Monday.
They say they’ll have inspectors on site to check things out.
But other than some lime powder dumped on a raw sewage leak, little appeared to have been done Saturday evening.
Residents say they just want to live in a home that doesn’t stink.
“They come, they walk around, but nothing’s really fixed,” Cordova said.
