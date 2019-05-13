APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of students had their tires slashed and their cars damaged while they were trying to enjoy prom night at Schnepf Farms over the weekend.
WATCH VIDEO: Tires slashed on prom night
"One of my friend's came up to me to tell me, 'hey someone's slashing tires outside, you might want to go check,'" said Apache Junction High School junior Kayleigh Albright.
Albright said she had a bad feeling immediately. Sure enough, one of her tires was slashed. She said she's lucky.
"One of my friend's got 4 of their tires slashed, their car keyed. Another, 3 tires slashed," Albright explained. "They got everyone, even the ones at the very front where people can see them, they still got them."
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials said that 17 people filed reports with deputies. However, parents and students say several others chose not to press charges. They believe at least 30 cars were damaged.
"There was still two dozen cars with parents changing tires and tow trucks loading cars up and everything else," said John Gordon, who drove to Schnepf Farms to help his daughter who had two slashed tires. "She was upset and crying at first, just because it kind of ruined the whole evening but after that she was just mad because, why would somebody do that?"
Albright said the incident cut prom short.
"They ruined our prom, or at least half of it," she explained. "Everyone was leaving, everyone was at their car so they just started cleaning up and ended the music and turned off the lights. It was over."
A spokesperson for Schnepf Farms said this has never happened before.
"We hosted an awesome prom for Apache Junction High School but unfortunately someone vandalized a number of cars at the prom," they wrote in a statement. "We do not have surveillance cameras in that area. It was really an awful thing to happen to those kids just wanting to have a great evening."
"It's just like disbelief and, why would someone do that at our prom? People just want to ruin things when other people are having fun. It's just terrible," Albright said.
MCSO officials say the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.