GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for several suspects who were involved in a shooting with officers in a Glendale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department, the officers were called to a neighborhood near 61st and Glendale avenues for reports of two people fighting and possibly firing shots at each other.
When an officer arrived at the scene, police say he saw people shooting at one another.
Police say one suspect, who was in a car, pointed his gun out of the car window. The officer perceived that as a threat and shot two rounds at the suspect. The car kept going, but was later located near Bethany Home Road. Police say there was a brief pursuit, but the suspects got away.
Ngalula said no officers were injured and it's not clear whether the suspects were injured in the shooting.
Right now police are looking for three to four men in their 20s with dark complexions. The car they were driving was a white Chrysler 300.
