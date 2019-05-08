TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - High winds have forced at least one flight headed for Phoenix to land in Tucson instead.
An American Airlines flight from Boston to Phoenix was within a couple hundred feet of the runway at Sky Harbor Wednesday afternoon when it was redirected to Tucson.
TIA confirmed there are three planes in total that had to be rerouted, due to wind. The plan is to fuel them up and send them back to Phoenix.
Sky Harbor International Airport later said five flights were diverted.
Flightaware.com has been showing flight delays of up to 30 minutes at Sky Harbor.
