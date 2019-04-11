Several people hurt in shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)—Police are investigating a shooting on the west side of town Thursday night.
Phoenix police said there are “several victims” in the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people are hurt.
People are advised to the avoid the area, as several roads are blocked for the investigation.
Maryvale... Little Cartel Mexico. We should consider building a wall around that whole area.
Is that in the jungles? It’s hard to tell from that picture.
