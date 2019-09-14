MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several people hurt following a bee attack in Mesa Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred near Main Street and Greenfield Road.
According to Mesa fire, crews found a few people that were stung.
No one was transported. Crews are still on scene investigating the incident.
This was the second bee attack that occurred in the East Valley Saturday. Five people were stung by bees including a 6-month-old child at the Chandler Fashion Square.