FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A late-winter storm is packing a punch in the high country. Several major roadways were closed due to the weather but reopened just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Arizona Department of Transportation announces on Twitter that all closures have been lifted on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff but there will still be a lot of traffic due to the lengthy closures.
Flagstaff has seen some serious snow in the last 24 hours. In fact, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a "Snow Squall Warning" in Coconino County Sunday afternoon, for I-17 near Munds Park to the I-40 interchange. NWS says a squall could mean whiteout conditions, zero visibility in blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph were expected. NWS also indicated it could lead to "dangerous life-threatening travel."
Although the roads were hazardous, the snow made for some great skiing at Arizona Snowbowl. The ski resort got almost a foot of snow in this latest storm. By the way, Snowbowl is sold out for Sunday and Monday.
A slow-moving late-winter/pre-spring storm brought snow to higher elevations all over Arizona and Arizona's Family viewers had their camera ready.
Lots of folks are on spring break this week, and those families didn't seem to mind the snow! We found tons of people playing in the snow near Flagstaff, sledding, tubing and having snowball fights. But thanks to the dangerous driving conditions, some families were forced to turn a day trip into a weekend getaway. One man we talked to said they decided not to turn around and head home. "We booked a hotel and will stay here in Flagstaff for the night," he said.