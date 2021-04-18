PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several fans were injured while running from gunshots at the Lil Durk concert at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix Saturday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said officers responded for reports of shots fired at the venue around 10 p.m. More than 7,000 people were at the Smurkchella concert featuring Lil Durk. When police arrived, fans were scrambling to flee the area.
Justus said police weren't able to find any victims who had been shot, but that several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to run from the gunfire. According to TMZ, Lil Durk posted "10K people sold out and no drama stop tryna stop us," before the gunfire started.
The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.