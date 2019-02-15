RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Several homes sitting along Beaver Creek in Rimrock flooded Thursday night as rains washed across Arizona.
"It just ran wild," said Matthew Bateman, whose house received around three feet of water.
Matthew and his wife Brandi had been renovating their home, and planned to use the long weekend for housework. Instead, they'd be spending the foreseeable future cleaning up what was left of their home.
"This is catastrophic," Bateman said. "There was easily six inches of mud in here."
The couple said they stuck around the house until midnight last night. They tried to protect their home with sandbags, but the water rose too fast.
"You couldn't open and close the doors, there was furniture floating around," Bateman said.
Still, the couple counted themselves lucky. They were able to stay with friends and had people helping them out with the cleanup effort.
They also have flood insurance.
But the two lamented what couldn't be replaced, like pictures, and say they've got a long road to recovery ahead of them.
"We are dealing with this and looking to tomorrow as to what tomorrow's going to bring," Brandi Bateman said.
