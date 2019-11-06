GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twelve people were displaced and two cats had to be treated with a Fido Bag following an apartment fire late Tuesday night in Glendale.
According to the Glendale Fire Department, the fire started on the patio and extended into the attic space of the apartment near Glendale and 76th avenues.
Three units were impacted by the fire, displacing twelve residents.
The Glendale Fire Department said several lizards were rescued and two cats were treated on scene with a Fido Bag.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
