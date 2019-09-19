Fire crews worked to battle a massive fire in downtown Miami, Arizona early Thursday morning.

MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a massive blaze in downtown Miami, Arizona Thursday morning.

Miami Police Chief Keith Thompson said they received their first 911 call of a fire just after 2 a.m. in downtown Miami near Keystone Avenue and Sullivan Street.

Five fire departments fought the fire, which took up half a city block. 

He said four to six buildings were involved in the fire and added that most of the buildings are roughly 100 years old.

Thompson said one injury has been reported by a firefighter, but it is believed to be minor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

