PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's Family is learning more about a huge warehouse party where police said seven people were shot early Sunday morning.
Police said it started with a fight and ended with gunshots fired into the crowd of party goers near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Officers are still looking for four men who drove off in a red Toyota Prius.
The father of a 19-year-old victim said someone sent his son an invite to the party on Snapchat.
VIDEO: Multiple people shot outside party facility in Phoenix
"There’s these club promoters that are advertising on Snapchat for these kids, and they rent these places out, and they hire these phony security, and the security lets them bring in whatever they want," said Scott Blevins.
Police said these parties are not new, and they are often promoted on social media.
In some cases those invites are getting to teenagers. Police said one of the victims at the party was only 15 years old.
"They bring in drugs," said Scott's wife, Krystina. "They bring in alcohol. They let them do whatever they want. He says there’s always fights at these things."
You'll find alcohol bottles outside the warehouse, but police said officers were there for the shooting, not to bust people for drugs or alcohol.
Police said they weren't sure whether the party in itself was legal, but they are still investigating.
"It’s just a warehouse they rent out, throw a party," said Krystina. "It’s a big way for people to make easy money."
Police said they were also called to the warehouse March 10th to shut down another party and officers responded to a noise complaint at the warehouse in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.