HEBER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Citizens Against Equine Slaughter (CAES) says that seven horses have been killed in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in Heber this month.
"It's escalated beyond a point that's normal," said Theresa Barbour, a researcher and legal consultant for CAES.
CAES is the parent organization for Heber Wild Horses, where volunteers have discovered the horse carcasses with gunshot wounds.
"They've followed some of those horses since they were young, so to watch them now be shot so cruelly is really hard," Barbour said.
Barbour said they also found four dead coyotes.
"They were bones when they were found, however we could see bullets. The bullets had not been eaten by the scavengers," Barbour said.
Barbour set up a tip line for anyone who had information about the dead horses. In about a week's time, she said she received about three dozen tips.
"We know who they are and we know what they're doing and they're not unstoppable and we won't stop until they get caught," Barbour said.
Barbour said she has not heard from the ranger who is investigating this case since she received the tips.
"We find it hard to believe that when an entire community knows who's likely involved in this, that the Forest Service, who is part of this small community, doesn't know. Our bigger question is, why aren't they doing something about it?"
Calls to the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Service have not been returned. A document published on their website confirms they are investigating the death of the horses.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office also could not be reached for a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.