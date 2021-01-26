SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State officials have agreed to a series of settlements with Johnson Utilities LLC, a company that serves thousands of customers in the San Tan Valley area, and has been accused of water and wastewater violations.

Johnson Utilities has been called one of the most-cited private utility companies in Arizona. It has faced a number of environmental issues and numerous complaints from customers over the years.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) says inspectors have been out to Johnson Utilities numerous times, issuing fines and notices of violations. Those violations ranged from odor to sewer overflow to low water pressure issues.

The new settlements, which was announced Tuesday, pave the way for the sale of Johnson Utilities and provide more than $40 million in ratepayer benefits. It will also mean a path to reliable water services to about 62,000 customers and reliable wastewater services to about 40,000 in the Florence, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas.

The agreements reached with Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and the ADEQ are based on the condition that means that EPCOR USA buys the troubled Johnson Utilities. That purchase was approved in December.

Conditions of the settlements include:

EPCOR and Johnson Utilities must contribute 30% of the cost of a new wastewater treatment facility. (And that contribution is NOT to be passed on to utility customers.)

$10.3 million of eligible prior equipment expenses will be written off by the utility and will not be included in the pending or future rate cases.

Land valued at approximately $15 million will be contributed by Johnson Utilities to EPCOR and will NOT increase utility customer rates.

EPCOR will bring Johnson Utilities’ drinking water and wastewater facilities into compliance with all Arizona environmental regulations through a return to compliance plan.

“Execution of these agreements represents the end of a long chapter in Johnson Utilities’ history and will ensure residents of San Tan Valley will have safe and reliable water and wastewater service moving forward and allow critical economic development in the area to continue," said ACC Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson.

Peterson goes on to say that the deal will bring much-needed relief and long-awaited resolution to the people and businesses of San Tan Valley.

ADEQ and EPCOR officials say they're confident the agreements will help bring the facility’s water and wastewater services back into compliance.