SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person was seriously injured following a crash involving a rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale Saturday morning.
The crash involving two vehicles happened near the area of Hayden and Thomas roads in Scottsdale.
According to Scottsdale fire, four people were involved in the crash and three of them were transported to nearby hospitals.
A passenger of one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries, police said.
No other details have been released at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
The intersection of Hayden & Thomas is closed due to a crash #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LVhE8wC0MT— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) March 9, 2019
