PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway were closed due to a crash at Thunderbird Road Saturday night.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m.

The accident investigation had all southbound traffic coming off the freeway at Bell Road but has since reopened. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a tweet that the crash resulted in serious injuries.

No other details were released.

 

