PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway were closed due to a crash at Thunderbird Road Saturday night.
The crash involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m.
The accident investigation had all southbound traffic coming off the freeway at Bell Road but has since reopened.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a tweet that the crash resulted in serious injuries.
State Route 101 at Bell Road southbound will be closed for several hours. Troopers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a Motorcyclist. Avoid the area.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 25, 2019
No other details were released.