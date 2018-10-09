PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A serious crash closed a major Phoenix intersection Tuesday morning.
The incident took place near the area of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the intersection will likely remain closed the entire morning.
The injuries from the accident are serious, according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson.
No other details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.