PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are numerous people injured after a serious multi-car accident Monday night in east Phoenix.
Emergency crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale converged on the intersection of McDowell Road and 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. after the accident.
The chain reaction collisions happened at the intersection of McDowell Road and 52nd Street in Phoenix. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
One car was bent around a light pole on the corner of the intersection. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
Emergency crews from the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale were called to the scene to assist with patients. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
The closure of the intersection caused some traffic back-ups while emergency crews worked. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
The first accident involved a motorcycle, the second collision between two cars happened a moment later, and a pedestrian was involved in the third collision. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
The chain reaction collisions happened at the intersection of McDowell Road and 52nd Street in Phoenix. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
One car was bent around a light pole on the corner of the intersection. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
Emergency crews from the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale were called to the scene to assist with patients. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
The closure of the intersection caused some traffic back-ups while emergency crews worked. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
The first accident involved a motorcycle, the second collision between two cars happened a moment later, and a pedestrian was involved in the third collision. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
Phoenix Fire Department officials says they were told that a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle.
Then a second collision immediately followed where a person was ejected from a car, and then a third collision happened with a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
Two people were taken to hospital in extremely critical condition, two others are in stable condition and a fifth patient has minor injuries, firefighters said.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the busy scene and found emergency crews working on multiple patients throughout the intersection which had been closed in all four directions.
(1) comment
So someone was in the wrong,suppose was nor hurt and eating dinner at home eight now or will be. Un-fined as well or charged.[ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.