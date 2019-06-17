Fire officials say 5 people were injured, two are in serious condition.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are numerous people injured after a serious multi-car accident Monday night in east Phoenix.

Emergency crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale converged on the intersection of McDowell Road and 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. after the accident.

Serious chain reaction wreck shuts down 52nd Street and McDowell

Phoenix Fire Department officials says they were told that a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle.

Then a second collision immediately followed where a person was ejected from a car, and then a third collision happened with a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Two people were taken to hospital in extremely critical condition, two others are in stable condition and a fifth patient has minor injuries, firefighters said.

The Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the busy scene and found emergency crews working on multiple patients throughout the intersection which had been closed in all four directions.

 

