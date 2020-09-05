PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Following a I-10 freeway closure at 75th Avenue Saturday morning due to a shooting, a three-vehicle crash occurred shortly after the area reopened around 6 a.m.
The crash happened on the I-10 at the 67th Avenue area.
Department of Public Safety is saying that the injuries are unknown at this time but they are reporting them to be serious.
No further information has been released including the cause of the crash.
NOW: There's another crash blocking most lanes on I-10 WB at 67th Ave. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/KejpOREsBd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 5, 2020