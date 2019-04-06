SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A serious crash caused a closure and a huge traffic backup on eastbound Loop 101 at State Route 51 near Scottsdale Saturday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, serious injuries were reported in the crash.
ADOT said eastbound lanes were closed between SR 51 and 56th Street. The traffic even backed up to Seventh Street.
The area was reopened to traffic just before 1 p.m.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest traffic updates.
NOW: Big backup on L-101 eastbound because of a crash that's closed eastbound lanes between SR 51 and 56th St. Backup is now to 7th Street.While there is no estimated reopening time, the closure is expected to last at least several more hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/cNeB0zAzVv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.