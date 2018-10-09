BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A serious crash has blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.
The incident took place on Eastbound I-10 at Waston Road.
According to DPS, the crash involved two vehicles and serious injuries are reported.
The crash caused a huge traffic backup in the area.
Buckeye police is assisting DPS with this crash.
No other details have been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
@BuckeyePolice is assisting @Arizona_DPS with a motor vehicle accident onI10 at Watson Rd. At this time, DPS has closed the eastbound Watson on ramp toI10. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ddfsowT2pA— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) October 9, 2018
