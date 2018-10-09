BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A serious crash has blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. 

The incident took place on Eastbound I-10 at Waston Road.

According to DPS, the crash involved two vehicles and serious injuries are reported. 

The crash caused a huge traffic backup in the area.

Buckeye police is assisting DPS with this crash. 

No other details have been released.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

