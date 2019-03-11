PHOENIX (AP) - A May 3 sentencing hearing has been set for a man convicted of murder in the 2017 shooting death of his girlfriend, whose body was later dumped in a lake north of Phoenix.
Kodi Bowe previously pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson after Bowe had gotten upset with her.
Investigators say Nelson was shot inside the north Phoenix trailer she shared with Bowe.
Bowe faces 10 to 25 years in prison for his conviction.
Authorities say Bowe's brother, Maxx James Bowe, held down Nelson's shoulders while Kodi Bowe shot her in the head.
Maxx Bowe has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence in Nelson's death.
His trial is scheduled for Aug. 14.
