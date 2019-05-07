PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- On Monday, Sen. Victoria Steele revealed being raped by her grandfather as a child.
Steele, a Democrat from Tucson, recounted the attacks during an emotional speech on the Senate floor.
"Let’s just say, my very first memory in life was being raped by a relative," Steele said. "By my grandfather."
Steele added that the few memories for her childhood aren't the best.
"I don't have very many memories from my childhood," she said. "Those that I do have are not good. You don’t want to know them."
Her comments came as another lawmaker made a dramatic stand for victims of sexual assault.
Paul Boyer is ramping up the pressure on fellow Republicans to pass his bill that gives young victims more time to sue in civil court.
[WATCH: Boyers mic shut off at Capitol after opposing sex offender registry bill]
Senate Bill 1255 allows those victims seven years to bring a civil case against their abuser after they publicly disclose the crime as an adult.
Current state law bars them from civil action after they turn 20 years old.
Republican leaders, so far, have blocked the bill.
Last month, the House Appropriations Committee refused to vote on the bill.
And Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican from Gilbert, declined to hear the bill in his judiciary committee.
Although Boyer’s bill was not on the agenda, today, the Phoenix Republican forced the issue.
After he used every opportunity to bring the topic up, leading Senate President Karen Fann eventually shut off his microphone.
Then, in a highly unusual moment, Boyer called for the Senate to overrule Fann and let him speak.
Boyer rescinded the motion as it looked like he headed toward defeat.
It is unclear what Fann plans to do next, as it appears a majority of the Senate would approve the bill if it is ever voted on.
Boyer has said he will not vote for any budget until the measure on his bill is passed.
