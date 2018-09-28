WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona released a statement early Friday morning saying that he will vote to confirm nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The republican senator's statement comes just one day after a senate panel heard hours of testimony from both Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school 30 years ago.
Flake released the following statement:
“After hearing more than 30 hours of testimony from Judge Kavanaugh earlier this month, I was prepared to support his nomination based on his view of the law and his record as a judge. In fact, I commented at the time that had he been nominated in another era, he would have likely received 90+ votes.
When Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh surfaced two weeks ago, I insisted that she be allowed to testify before the committee moved to a vote. Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh. I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.
What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.
I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”
Soon after Flake announced he'd vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he was cornered by two women as he got into an elevator to head to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Through tears, the women implored him to change his mind about his Kavanaugh vote.
The women were seen in TV footage blocking the Arizona senator from closing the elevator door. One woman begged Flake to look her in the eye.
She said: "Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me."
Another woman said Flake was allowing someone who "violated someone" to serve on the Supreme Court. Both women cried as they spoke to him.
Eventually a member of Flake's staff said they needed to go and the doors closed. A committee confirmation vote is set for 1:30 p.m. eastern time (10:30 a.m. AZ time).
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on whether to move Kavanaugh's nomination hearing to the full senate at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
