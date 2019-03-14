PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Arizona has moved one step closer to legally allowing loaded guns on school grounds.
On Thursday, the Senate judiciary committee approved House Bill 2693 along party lines.
The measure allows the public to bring loaded guns onto school campuses as long as they remain in their cars.
Current laws allow guns on campus if they remain unloaded.
The measure is now set up to head to the Senate floor for a final vote.
Since the bill already cleared the state House, approval of the Senate would send the measure to the desk of Gov. Doug Ducey, who has made school safety a top priority.
Your headline and overzealous gun grabbers are misleading. Guns are already permitted in vehicles in the parking lot of schools. The question is whether it makes schools safer to keep them unloaded.
IT DOESN'T! It doesn't permit guns to be any more readily available if they are loaded. It does improve safety by eliminating the needless opportunity for accidental discharges by requiring the guns to be unloaded and loaded in proximity of the school. Besides the reality that the current law requiring guns to be unloaded is nearly unenforceable.
This change to the law makes good "gunsense".
