SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Would Sen. Martha McSally ask a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political rival?
The state's Republican senator left open the possibility on Friday after refusing to answer the question.
[WATCH: McSally's reaction to the question]
McSally, a former fighter pilot, walked away from reporters after one question, clearly showing that she did not want to talk about the ongoing impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi started the impeachment inquiry last month following accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political opponent in exchange for more than $400 million in military aid.
Since then, McSally has remained quiet on the issue, although she signed a resolution condemning the impeachment process.
McSally, who was appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain's seat, will likely run against the well-funded Democratic candidate, Mark Kelly, in 2020
When asked if he would seek foreign help for his campaign, Kelly, a former astronaut, said it was an easy question.
"Of course, my campaign won't ask for or accept any assistance from a foreign government. That's an easy decision because it's against the law, and it's against the oath Senator McSally and I both took to defend our constitution and our democracy," Kelly, also a former fighter pilot, said in a statement.
As for Arizona voters, a new poll released this week by Emerson College shows 50% of those polled oppose the House impeachment inquiry while 44% support it.
That same poll also shows the president's job approval ratings here are upside down with 50% saying they disapprove and 45% saying they approve.