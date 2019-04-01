PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Arizona Sen. Martha McSally said Monday that she wants to keep the U.S.-Mexico border open for business despite threats by President Trump to shut it down.
"It's my view that we got to keep the legitimate trade and travel and cross border commerce happening at the ports of entry while we also need to secure our border." McSally said.
McSally's comments came after an "all-hands" meeting in Phoenix to discuss the recent surge of migrants coming from Central America through Mexico.
The Republican Senator hosted a roundtable discussion with local immigration officials, religious leaders and political leaders to talk about the influx of migrants coming here.
Nationwide, border agents apprehended more than 136,000 people traveling in families at the southern border between October and February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
That represents a 338 percent increase from the same time period last year.
In Arizona, border agents arrested 22,499 immigrants over the same four month time period, a 230 percent increase from the year before.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week announced it released 18,500 migrants held federal detention facilities in to Arizona from December to March.
President Trump has threatened to shut down the border this week unless Mexico puts a stop to illegal immigration.
If the president follows through, sealing off the border will hit the Arizona economy hard as Mexico is the state's top trading partner.
In 2017, total trade between Arizona and Mexico hit $15.4 billion, according to the Arizona-Mexico Commission.
I would agree with her if AND ONLY IF we could stop the illegals. but then since Mexico is not cooperating in keeping them from our borders we have no choice.
